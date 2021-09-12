First aid given after house fire in Burnley
A member of the public received first aid from fire crews after a fire at a house in Burnley.
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 11:10 am
Updated
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 11:16 am
The fire was in the kitchen of the house in Brownhill Avenue however was out when the crew arrived just after midnight.
Crews administered first aid to one casualty at the scene prior to the arrival of paramedics.
They also used lighting equipment and fan to make the scene safe and were in attendance around two hours.