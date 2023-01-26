News you can trust since 1877
Fire crews called to suspected gas leak in Burnley town centre

Fire crews were called to Burnley town centre this afternoon after reports of a smell of gas were made.

By Dominic Collis
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 5:47pm

The call came from Church on the Street, which is based in Hammerton Street.

However, thankfully, crews found no leak on inspection.

Fire crews in St James's Street, Burnley
If you suspect a gas leak you can call the National Gas Emergency Line on 0800 111 999 to report the problem. You can call this number 24 hours a day, seven days a week; a gas leak is considered an emergency.

Burnley