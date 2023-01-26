Fire crews called to suspected gas leak in Burnley town centre
Fire crews were called to Burnley town centre this afternoon after reports of a smell of gas were made.
By Dominic Collis
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 5:47pm
The call came from Church on the Street, which is based in Hammerton Street.
However, thankfully, crews found no leak on inspection.
If you suspect a gas leak you can call the National Gas Emergency Line on 0800 111 999 to report the problem. You can call this number 24 hours a day, seven days a week; a gas leak is considered an emergency.