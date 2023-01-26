CI Ogdin has moved to Neighbourhood Policing after being the temporary Chief Inspector for Response in Blackburn with Darwen and Hyndburn for six months.

His career began in 2007 as a PCSO for Greater Manchester Police, he then became a police officer in 2009. For the next eight years, he worked a number of roles across both neighbourhood policing and response before being promoted to sergeant in 2017. In 2019, CI Ogdin transferred to Lancashire Constabulary.

He said: “Neighbourhood policing is a crucial part of how we police our streets. Our role is to make communities feel safe and for them to have a voice around policing priorities and what matters most to them.

Chief Inspector Rick Ogdin

“I know that my officers and staff will continue to tackle anti-social behaviour, burglary and offences that cause the most serious harm. To get my work done, I need partners and communities to work with me so we can address the issues that matter most to them.

“I am looking forward to forging those links with the local partners to work closer to fit the needs of the people of Burnley, Rossendale, Pendle and Ribble Valley. If you haven’t already, please take the time to fill out our Lancashire Talking survey and sign up to In The Know to receive regular updates about what is happening in your area.”