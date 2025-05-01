Why there are so many greenflies in Burnley and what you can do about them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Have you noticed that greenflies suddenly seem to be everywhere?

Aphids – also known as greenflies or blackflies - have invaded our gardens, parks, and cars, and you may find that you’re constantly trying to dodge them!

Here’s everything you need to know about this army of green minibeasts:

Why are they suddenly everywhere?

A swarm of greenflies (pictured looking like white dots) in Burnley.

Entomologists say it is due to our weather conditions as greenflies usually come out in the spring after wintering their eggs. They come out thanks to longer days with light winds, more humidity, and warmer temperatures.

What role do they play?

These green little bugs might be annoying but they contribute towards the biodiversity of our gardens and are food for other wildlife like birds and ladybirds.

They’re all over my garden – help!

They breed quickly, and while they are part of our gardens’ biodiversity, they can weaken and kill plants, especially sweet peas, by extracting essential nutrients and excreting a sticky substance known as honeydew. Be sure to frequently inspect your plants, particularly shoot tips, flower buds, and the undersides of young leaves. Look out for stunted growth and curled leaves for signs of aphid attacks. Gardeners are urged to deter the bugs by planting lavender, marigold and chives rather than using pesticides. You can also peppermint oil, clove oil, or rosemary oil to keep the tiny critters away.

Also, consider planting marigolds to encourage insects like ladybirds, lacewings, and hoverflies into your garden, which feed on aphids and can help maintain a balanced ecosystem. Finally, remove plant debris and weeds that may house aphids or their eggs.