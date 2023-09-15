Heavy summer rainfall has been a challenge for a fish survey currently being led by Ribble Rivers Trust.

Every year, the Trust carries out surveys of juvenile trout and salmon as indicators of good habitat and water quality in the River Ribble. If there’s plenty of juveniles, this shows that there is optimal spawning habitat for the returning fish and good foraging opportunities.

During last year’s survey, the summer heatwave posed a challenge, a complete contrast to 2023.

“This year’s surveys have been hampered by long periods of rainfall which has created sub-optimal conditions due to high water levels and increased flow that are not safe to work in,” said Adam Wheeler, RRT’s fisheries officer.

Ribble Rivers Trust fisheries officer, Adam Wheeler with seasonal assistant, Josh Morris, during one of the fish surveys

“We also have to wait after rainfall events until water levels are safe to survey in. Last year we struggled due to heat and high water temperatures.”

RRT began surveying the river in the middle of June to ensure the coarse fish breeding season wasn’t disturbed and they aim to be completed by the end of September so the migration of salmon and trout aren’t affected.

Some 300 designated sites across the Ribble catchment including areas from Settle to Dunsop Bridge and Clitheroe to Preston, Blackburn, Burnley and Colne are targeted.

Surveys can take between half an hour and half a day to complete and this year, Adam has been helped by two seasonal assistants.

One of the assistants, Rebecca Ramsden, described her work with RRT as an incredible experience.

“I have learnt so much and enjoyed discovering more about our rivers and how much Ribble Rivers Trust help our local area.

I have learnt how drastically weirs and river straightening can affect fish populations and how Trusts like RRT can tackle these issues.”

Volunteers also do some of the surveys as well as work experience placements from schools, colleges and universities.

“So far, the surveys haven’t thrown up much change from last year. However, the 2022 results were not particularly good,” said Adam.