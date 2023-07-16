News you can trust since 1877
Pictures from third day of Ribble Valley Beat-Herder music festival

Festival-goers didn’t let a bit of heavy rain and winds spoil the third day of the Beat-Herder music festival as they dooned thier best crazy costumes and embraced the mud.
By Dominic Collis
Published 16th Jul 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 10:57 BST

Check our latest pictures of revellers and performers here.

1. Revellers at the Beat-Herder Festival on Day Three. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Revellers at the Beat-Herder Festival on Day Three. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

