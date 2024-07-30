Trawden resident failed to ensure private water supply was fit for human consumption
In May, a Trawden resident was handed a six-month conditional discharge for failing to ensure the cleanliness of her water supply.
Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “Under the Private Water Supplies Regulations all springs which serve more than one property must be risk assessed and tested to make sure the water is safe to drink. We have a duty to ensure that people are not putting themselves and others at risk.”
In October 2021, the council took a water sample that failed to reach the required standard. It contained bacteria, including E Coli, which can cause serious stomach upsets. In November 2021, notices were served on all the properties that did not have water treatment requiring them to install a suitable system within two months. Over the next 12 months, the council made multiple attempts to contact the defendant to confirm whether treatment had been installed.
All attempts failed so a warrant was obtained to enter the property in January 2023, and it was confirmed that there was no suitable water treatment system.
The defendant failed to appear at the first hearing at Burnley Magistrates’ Court in November 2023. At the second hearing, when they again failed to appear, an arrest warrant was issued. A hearing with the defendant present was finally held at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on May 23, 2024.
Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, who oversees housing, health and wellbeing in Pendle, said: “We are obliged to inspect the water supply and there are good reasons why the regulations are in place. We will do all we can to work with residents before formal action is taken but as this case highlights, occasionally we do need to take severe formal action.”
