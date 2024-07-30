Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pendle Borough Council is reminding residents who have a private water supply to ensure they maintain it so it is fit for human consumption.

In May, a Trawden resident was handed a six-month conditional discharge for failing to ensure the cleanliness of her water supply.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “Under the Private Water Supplies Regulations all springs which serve more than one property must be risk assessed and tested to make sure the water is safe to drink. We have a duty to ensure that people are not putting themselves and others at risk.”

Pendle Council took a water sample that contained bacteria, including E Coli.

In October 2021, the council took a water sample that failed to reach the required standard. It contained bacteria, including E Coli, which can cause serious stomach upsets. In November 2021, notices were served on all the properties that did not have water treatment requiring them to install a suitable system within two months. Over the next 12 months, the council made multiple attempts to contact the defendant to confirm whether treatment had been installed.

All attempts failed so a warrant was obtained to enter the property in January 2023, and it was confirmed that there was no suitable water treatment system.

The defendant failed to appear at the first hearing at Burnley Magistrates’ Court in November 2023. At the second hearing, when they again failed to appear, an arrest warrant was issued. A hearing with the defendant present was finally held at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on May 23, 2024.