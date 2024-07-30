The couple married at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn and here is a gallery of lovely photos from their big day.
1. Lovely images as Emma Watson and David Bolton marry at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn
.Photo: Mark Stinchon
2. Lovely images as Emma Watson and David Bolton marry at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn
.Photo: Mark Stinchon
3. Lovely images as Emma Watson and David Bolton marry at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn
.Photo: Mark Stinchon
4. Lovely images as Emma Watson and David Bolton marry at The Stirk House Hotel in Gisburn
.Photo: Mark Stinchon
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.