Towneley Park's path network is being upgraded – these are the proposals

By John Deehan
Published 30th Oct 2025, 16:34 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 16:46 GMT
Residents are being invited to share their views on proposed improvements to the path network at Towneley Park.
Burnley Council is exploring ways to make the park’s paths better connected and more accessible for everyone, and has launched a public consultation to gather feedback on its initial plans.

People can view a map of the proposed upgrades and complete a short online survey here. Comments received will help shape the final design and support the council’s application for external grant funding.

The consultation closes on Sunday, November 9. Later this year, the council will also seek feedback on potential traffic-calming measures for the main road through the park.

