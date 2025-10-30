A new pump track has been installed at Marsden Park in Nelson.

The newest addition to Pendle’s largest park has been funded through the Healthy Town strand of the Nelson Town Deal project and offers a top-class space for youngsters of all ages and abilities to ride their bikes, scooters and skateboards.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, deputy leader of Pendle Borough Council and Nelson Town Deal Board member, said: “This is another great asset for Marsden Park. With funding from the Nelson Town Deal project, we have already been able to pay for a new playground, a new multi-use games area and the refurbishment of the tennis courts – now this new pump track completes the upgrade to the park.”

The new pump track at Nelson's Marsden Park.

Coun. Mohammad Hanif, Pendle Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Health and Leisure Services, added: “This new pump track is yet another way for our younger residents and visitors to the park to exercise and socialise. I think in consulting the local community first, we ensured we got the design right and it will be used to its full potential.”

Consultations were held in November 2022 and July 2024. It was a chance for residents to discuss the design, features, location and community benefits of the new addition.

Various options and locations within the park were discussed and following feedback from nearby residents, the pump track has been created within the park on the corner of Hallam Road and Marsden Hall Road.

The Pendle Panthers BMX Club will be running a free taster session to demonstrate how to use the track safely and learn some useful skills and techniques between noon and 1pm on Saturday, November 8.