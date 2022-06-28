Solar panels set to be added to Burnley windfarm

Scottish Power Renewables wants to add the sun generated energy equipment to their existing site above the town.

The firm is seeking planning permission for the scheme at its Coal Clough Windfarm, off The Long Causeway in Cliviger.

A planning officer’s report to Burnley Council’s development control committee meeting on Thursday recommends approval for the proposal subject to conditions and a developer cash contribution towards an alternative habitat for upland birds disturbed by the project.

It says: “In addition to the use of the site as a windfarm, the site which is very poor agricultural land, is also part of a working farm and the land is grazed by sheep and cattle.

“The site was first developed in 1992 as a windfarm with 24 turbines and was later re-powered into an eight turbine windfarm constructed in 2015.

“The application site amounts to approximately 62 acres of agricultural land within the larger windfarm site.

“The proposal would feed electricity into the national grid.

“The ground area has been reduced since the application was submitted to address ecology issues.

“Due to advances in solar equipment it is still expected to produce the same amount of energy and would be sufficient to offset the annual electricity usage of approximately 2,500 homes in Burnley.

“The use of the site to provide a solar array and battery energy storage system would be beneficial in generating further renewable energy and utilising existing infrastructure.