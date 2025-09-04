Seven people have been fined more than £5,400 for offences linked to fly-tipping and failing to cooperate with council officers.

The cases, heard at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on August 12, involved the unlawful dumping of black bin bags in back streets and ignoring requests to attend interviews. Each offender had been issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice under Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 but failed to pay. They also did not comply with requirements under Section 108 of the Act.

All but one defendant failed to attend court, and the cases were heard in their absence. The fines were as follows:

The fines and costs amounted to £5,429. (Photo for illustrative purposes)

Asen Yordanov Asenov, Cleaver Street, Burnley – £698

Konstantin Kamenov Korsev, Cleaver Street, Burnley – £683

Demi-Leigh Lord, Coultate Street, Burnley – £698

Mark Reilly, Riley Street, Burnley – £698

Sophie Tierney, Dugdale Road – £698

Stacey Young, Morse Street, Burnley – £698

In addition, Lauren Dawn Campbell, of Richmond Street, Burnley, appeared in court, pleaded guilty, and was fined £558.

In total, the fines and costs amounted to £5,429. A Burnley Council spokesperson said: "Burnley Borough Council takes a zero-tolerance approach to those who fail to manage their waste responsibly and who refuse to engage with council officers. Dumping bags of rubbish makes our streets less pleasant for everyone and uses up resources that could be spent improving our area. Streetscene Enforcement Officers will continue to use all legal powers available to hold offenders to account and ensure that those who disregard the law face the full consequences of their actions."