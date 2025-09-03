Burnley Council to invite tenders for Towneley Park ice cream concessions
While the concession has generally worked well, families have told the Council that some prices feel too high and that price lists were not easy to read. The Council has already told the operator to make prices clearer for customers.
Councillor Jack Launer, Executive Member for Housing, Health & Culture, said: “We’ve listened to local people and understand their concerns. Families visiting Towneley should be able to see prices clearly and feel they are getting good value. That’s why we are making sure any future operator offers fair prices, clear information, and a high-quality service.”
The Council will soon invite new businesses to apply for the next ice cream concession, which will begin in April 2026.
Applications will be judged on both the amount of rent offered and the quality of service, including fair pricing, well-kept vans, staff training, and environmental measures such as reducing waste.
Money raised from the concession helps to support the upkeep of Towneley and other local parks.