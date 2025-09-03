The current licence for ice cream vans in the park runs until March 2026. It allows two vans to trade; one near the riverside play area and one at the Hall car park.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the concession has generally worked well, families have told the Council that some prices feel too high and that price lists were not easy to read. The Council has already told the operator to make prices clearer for customers.

Councillor Jack Launer, Executive Member for Housing, Health & Culture, said: “We’ve listened to local people and understand their concerns. Families visiting Towneley should be able to see prices clearly and feel they are getting good value. That’s why we are making sure any future operator offers fair prices, clear information, and a high-quality service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council will soon invite new businesses to apply for the next ice cream concession, which will begin in April 2026.

Burnley Council to Invite Tenders for Towneley Park Ice Cream Concessions

Applications will be judged on both the amount of rent offered and the quality of service, including fair pricing, well-kept vans, staff training, and environmental measures such as reducing waste.

Money raised from the concession helps to support the upkeep of Towneley and other local parks.