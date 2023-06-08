That was the message loud and clear from pupils at Thorneyholme RC Primary School in Dunsop Bridge who were joined by staff, parents, a grandparent, governor and Duchy representatives for a big litter pick in the village.

The school annually picks up litter, and this year was special, as did it in honour of the Coronation of King Charles III and as part of Laudatory Si’ (Pope Francis' appeal for the world to care for their common home).