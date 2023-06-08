News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Three children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Pupils at Thorneyholme RC Primary School in Dunsop Bridge joined by community for annual village litter pick

“Love our planet...do not trash it.”
By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST

That was the message loud and clear from pupils at Thorneyholme RC Primary School in Dunsop Bridge who were joined by staff, parents, a grandparent, governor and Duchy representatives for a big litter pick in the village.

Read More
Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans backs campaign to save Girlguiding activity centre ...

The school annually picks up litter, and this year was special, as did it in honour of the Coronation of King Charles III and as part of Laudatory Si’ (Pope Francis' appeal for the world to care for their common home).

Pupils at Thorneyholme RC Primary School in Dunsop Bridge who were joined by staff, parents, a grandparent, governor and Duchy representatives for a big litter pick in the village.Pupils at Thorneyholme RC Primary School in Dunsop Bridge who were joined by staff, parents, a grandparent, governor and Duchy representatives for a big litter pick in the village.
Pupils at Thorneyholme RC Primary School in Dunsop Bridge who were joined by staff, parents, a grandparent, governor and Duchy representatives for a big litter pick in the village.
Related topics:Charles IIICoronationPope Francis