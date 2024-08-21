Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The next four phases of a multi-million pound scheme to protect Padiham from future flooding have been approved by councillors.

Burnley Council’s development control committee granted planning permission for the measures which are part of the Environment Agency’s Padiham Flood Risk Management Scheme when it met last week.

They aim to protect another 133 homes and the centre of the town from being overwhelmed by water after heavy rainfall as happened after Storm Desmond in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Padiham was flooded on Boxing Day, 2015

The proposals include new and raised linear defences along both banks of the River Calder from Lune Street to Station Road Bridge and along both banks of Green Brook from its confluence with the River Calder to the Padiham Greenway. This includes the installation of flood defence walls, a flood embankment at the former BAXI site, parapet strengthening works to Padiham Bridge, removal of an existing footbridge and installation of replacement footbridge over the River Calder connecting River Drive with Lune Street, the part diversion two public footbridges and creating a breach in the existing flood embankment along the north bank of the River Calder to ease the build up of water pressure.

The committee approved the works with 12 conditions despite objections from four residents concerned about the work’s impact on their gardens and the value of their homes.

An officer’s report said: “The Environment Agency are proposing a flood risk management scheme to manage flood risk to local communities in Padiham. Padiham has a history of flooding from the River Calder and Green Brook, the most significant of which was Storm Desmond, which occurred in December 2015. The storm affected 149 properties through surface water flooding and fluvial flooding from both the River Calder and Green Brook.

“Those affected included: businesses; utilities infrastructure; the Grade II listed Town Hall; emergency services facilities; residential properties; and health and education establishments. It took over two years for the town to visibly recover, with the full reopening of the Town Hall in January 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Padiham FRMS will seek to reduce the high level of flood risk to properties, businesses and infrastructure along the River Calder and Green Brook. The proposed scheme has been designed to better protect over 133 properties, businesses, public buildings and key infrastructure in central Padiham.”