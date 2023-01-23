The prosecution brought against Haroon Ali of Fulham Street, Nelson by Pendle Borough Council serves as a warning to other Pendle residents that littering is an environmental crime.

Mr Ali was fined £440 and ordered to pay £487 in costs, a £44 victim surcharge and £96 for cleanup compensation.

Rubbish illegally dumped in Nelson.

The total fine costs of £1,067 must be paid within 28 days.

And at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on January 12, Stacey Glover, of Claremont Terrace, Nelson, was prosecuted for littering – and for dumping five bags of rubbish, including carpet underlay and rolls of carpet, on her back street.

She failed to pay the fixed penalty notice of £150. The case was then referred to the courts where she was found guilty and now has to pay costs and fines totalling £1,152.50.

On the same day, Olegas Majauskas, of Avondale Road, Nelson, was also found guilty of littering and dumping rubbish and will have to pay £1,130.

She had dumped waste including bottles, tins and cannabis paraphernalia in bushes near to Nelson Football Club, some distance from her home.

Amongst the rubbish left near the club was evidence linking her to this environmental crime.

She was issued with a fixed penalty notice of £150, which she didn’t pay, so the case was taken to court.

The work of one of the council’s Environmental Crime Officers has also led to the prosecution of Piotr Lukasz Styrna, of Whitehough Place, Nelson.

He now has to pay over £400 for illegally fly-tipping household waste, mattresses and furniture.

Kayleigh Clegg, of Chapel Street, Nelson must also pay £400 for leaving bags of household waste across the rear of Chapel Street, Nelson.

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “These latest prosecutions reinforce, yet again, our message that we take a tough line with people who dump waste and litter in Pendle.

“There is no excuse for littering on this scale and we each have a duty to our neighbours and our wider communities.”

