More than 20 sheep carcasses found dumped beside roads around Pendle and the Ribble Valley
Numerous sheep carcasses have been found dumped beside roads around Pendle and the Ribble Valley.
By Laura Longworth
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police are appealing for information following the discovery of more than 20 dead sheep over the last three weeks at: Slaidburn Road between Newton in Bowland and Waddington; Trapp Lane in Sabden, Clitheroe Road in Sabden; and the B6478 just outside of Tosside.
If you have seen a vehicle parked up in these locations possibly offloading these animals, please contact the police via [email protected] quoting log number LC-20230123-0589.