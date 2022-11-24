The scheme will connect the Weaver’s Triangle, including the new UCLan Sandygate campus, the town centre and the new Pioneer Place shopping and leisure complex with Turf Moor stadium, creating a wider “regeneration corridor”.The Canal and River Trust has notified Burnley Council of its proposals.In a letter it tells planners: “The Trust is proposing to undertake improvement works to the existing towpath between Bridge 128B (Mitre Bridge) and Aqueduct 31 (Burnley Embankment) on the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Burnley which is approximately two kilometres in length.“The Trust is working in partnership with Burnley Council to improve accessibility across Burnley and the University of Central Lancashire campus.“The existing towpath currently consists of a mixture of rough grass, mud and stone surfaces.”“The proposal is to construct a new towpath with a suitable bitumen and gravel surface finish.Coun. Gordon Birtwistle, leader of Burnley Council’s Liberal Democrat group, said: “It is good news they are improving the towpath.“Anything that increases access to the canal is welcome. It is a very popular walking route and I often go on the to path and along the straight mile.“People like to walk from the Mitre Bridge to Barrowford locks. Anything that encourages exercise is good.”