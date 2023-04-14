Hundreds of tonnes of waste from Pendle households rejected from recycling centres

An estimated 751 tonnes were rejected from being recycled in the year to April 2022, figures from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs show.

The Local Government Association said households and councils have worked hard to increase the amount of waste recycled, but are held back by manufacturers using unrecyclable packaging.

Waste can also be turned away from recycling due to contamination by water, dirt, or chemical treatments, such as preservatives or paint.

A LGA spokesperson said: “The manufacturers of plastic packaging products are still continuing to create and sell packaging that cannot be recycled and will be put in the recycling bin by people in good faith.

"The burden then falls on councils to not only collect it and dispose of it, but to pay the extra cost of disposing of it."

The total amount of rejected waste in Pendle is down from 937 tonnes the year before – the highest level on record – but up from 164 tonnes in 2014-15 when local records of rejects began.

Last year's rejects in Pendle accounted for 6.5% of the 11,640 tonnes of household waste sent for recycling.

An LGA spokesperson added councils are trying to achieve net zero with “one hand tied behind their back" as manufacturers continue to produce plastic that cannot be disposed of sustainably.

In 2021-22 in Pendle, 10,889 tonnes of household waste were recycled – 31% of all rubbish. It was down from a recycling rate of 32.5% in 2020-21.

A Defra spokesperson said it wants to recycle and reuse more waste, and support households to do so.

They said: “There was an increase in rejected material reported by local authorities in the wake of the pandemic but we have since set a suite of targets to reduce different types of waste, including plastic, glass, metal, paper and food by 2028 through our landmark Environmental Improvement Plan."