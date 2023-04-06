The news, confirmed by the Minister for Environmental Quality and Resilience Rebecca Pow, was welcomed by Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson and local councillor Mike Goulthorp.

The grant will go towards Phase 3 of the Earby Flood Alleviation Scheme, Earby Beck, from the Frequently Flooded Allowance.

Mr Stephenson said: “I was in Earby this week with Coun. Mike Goulthorp who talked me through the progress of the most recent flood alleviation work at New Cut.

Coun. Mike Goulthorp at the New Beck Flood Relief Scheme in Earby

“The works at New Cut, followed the £1m. Victoria Clough culvert repair project which was completed in 2019. Earby has suffered from significant flooding over recent years, most notably the Boxing Day 2015 floods.

“Therefore I am encouraged that the government has allocated more funding for the town.”

The news follows concerns raised in May 2021 when the Environment Agency pulled out of a £1.4m. flood alleviation scheme in Earby.

Leader Times Newspapers reported last May that extensive improvements to Earby Beck and Victoria Clough in Earby have been made by Pendle Council and the Environment Agency.

This followed a Lancashire County Council investigation into three flash flooding incidents at Burnley and Earby in 2016.

Speaking last year, County Coun. Shaun Turner, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "Tackling climate change is one of our priorities and ensuring the natural landscape and built environment can be more resilient to events like flooding is crucial.

"Flash flooding is a very difficult problem to address. Most drainage systems can get overwhelmed very quickly and the floodwater washes debris into drains blocking them up, even if they've been cleaned out previously.

"We also carry out investigations and work with partner organisations, local people, businesses and landowners to take action to reduce the risk of flooding.