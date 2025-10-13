Environment Agency flood defence funding for Earby axed

Flood defence money for a frequently flooded community has been axed in a “bombshell” announcement by the Environment Agency at the beginning of the national Floods Week.

The Pendle town of Earby was set to receive £2.5m. of funding for a flood alleviation scheme through a 'frequently flooded communities' programme, but a national funding crisis has led to the project's cancellation.

“This is a bombshell for residents,” said Pendle Council leader, Coun. David Whipp. “Earby last suffered devastating flooding on Boxing Day 2015, and the town is struck by flash floods all too often. Being included in the frequently flooded communities programme meant flood defences would be built to protect people's homes and businesses.

"But our hopes have been dashed with our scheme being axed from the Environment Agency's programme. This is a body-blow to everyone who's worked so hard to reduce the risk of flooding in Earby. It's sickening to think this has come out at the beginning of Floods Week.”

Flooding in Earby's Victoria Street in 2015

News of the scheme's cancellation emerged in advance of a meeting of the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee, with the Government allocation of Grant in Aid for Earby reduced to zero.

“We are two thirds of the way through a £200,000 feasibility study that would have produced a full business case for our flood defence scheme. Unless we can get a change of heart on the funding, it looks like that work will be left on the shelf, and maybe never implemented," said Coun. Whipp.

“Since 2015, £5.5m. has been invested in Earby's flood barriers through a combination of council cash, Government Grant in Aid and European funding. But we're still vulnerable to flooding from Wentcliffe Beck. The cancelled project would have plugged the last gap in our defences.

“The cut is a result of government underfunding, with the EA having to slash uncommitted schemes because of the cost of projects already underway. I’m calling on the local MP for Pendle and Clitheroe Jonathan Hinder to raise this as a matter of urgency in Parliament in the hope we can secure these vital resources for flood defence.”

Millions across the country are being urged to get flood ready – by signing up for flood warnings or preparing a flood plan by the Environment Agency to mark the start of Flood Action Week.