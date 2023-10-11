News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Dangerously high air pollution in a quarter of Pendle neighbourhoods

A quarter of neighbourhoods in Pendle are exposed to dangerously high air pollution, a new analysis has found.
By Marieta Marinova
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Pals behind Support After Suicide strike a pose for fundraising calendar

Analysis from Friends of the Earth, an environmental organisation, shows more than 36.1 million people in England and Wales, including 8 million children, were breathing air with hazardous levels of nitrogen dioxide in 2022.

It comes as the Government announced it was pushing back the deadline for several environmental policies such as the ban on sales of new diesel and petrol cars, which are significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

More than 36.1 million people in England and Wales, including 8 million children, were breathing air with hazardous levels of nitrogen dioxide in 2022, according to research.More than 36.1 million people in England and Wales, including 8 million children, were breathing air with hazardous levels of nitrogen dioxide in 2022, according to research.
More than 36.1 million people in England and Wales, including 8 million children, were breathing air with hazardous levels of nitrogen dioxide in 2022, according to research.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nitrogen dioxide can affect the respiratory system and is associated with higher mortality rates. It is especially dangerous for children as it increases their risk of respiratory infection and may lead to poorer lung function in later life.

The data uses information from the census to divide the country into over 33,000 neighbourhood areas, each with between 1,000 and 3,000 people living there.

The analysis revealed 15 neighbourhoods in Pendle (26)% were exposed to air pollution exceeding the World Health Organisation recommended safety limit.

Related topics:PendleGovernmentEnglandWalesWorld Health Organisation