Crow Wood powers up with 2,200 solar panels for a greener future
The 1,127kWp solar installation, carried out by Low Carbon Energy, will generate 981,927kWh of clean energy annually – enough to power approximately 350 average UK homes’ electricity over the same period. In addition to this output, the system is designed to offset 196 tonnes of CO₂ each year while meeting 27% of Crow Wood’s total electricity demand, significantly advancing their sustainability goals.
Low Carbon Energy, the Burnley-based company behind the project's success are one of the UK’s leading providers of commercial solar-powered renewable energy solutions. With more than 16 years of experience, their portfolio includes clients such as the NHS, Network Rail, Wagamama, BMW, Tesco, and many more.
Dan Loftus, the technical manager overseeing the multimillion-pound project, said: “Being born in Burnley, frequenting Crow Wood and seeing their development over the years, it was wonderful to be involved in the project to reduce both their carbon usage and grid dependency. Once we ruled out rooftop panels, overseeing the ground-mounted system from the design process and into fruition was extremely rewarding.”
Oliver Wood, director at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa, added: “Having seen our existing 50kW system deliver as promised, we had confidence to look at other on-site opportunities with Low Carbon Energy.
“With rising energy use from facility investments and market conditions, this was a strong long-term investment and a corporate social responsibility initiative that resonates with our stakeholders. We're exceptionally pleased with our investments.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.