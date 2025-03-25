Multi-award-winning hotel and spa resort Crow Wood is embracing a greener future with the installation of more than 2,200 ground-mounted solar panels.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1,127kWp solar installation, carried out by Low Carbon Energy, will generate 981,927kWh of clean energy annually – enough to power approximately 350 average UK homes’ electricity over the same period. In addition to this output, the system is designed to offset 196 tonnes of CO₂ each year while meeting 27% of Crow Wood’s total electricity demand, significantly advancing their sustainability goals.

Low Carbon Energy, the Burnley-based company behind the project's success are one of the UK’s leading providers of commercial solar-powered renewable energy solutions. With more than 16 years of experience, their portfolio includes clients such as the NHS, Network Rail, Wagamama, BMW, Tesco, and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1,127kWp solar panel installation at Crow Wood in Burnley.

Dan Loftus, the technical manager overseeing the multimillion-pound project, said: “Being born in Burnley, frequenting Crow Wood and seeing their development over the years, it was wonderful to be involved in the project to reduce both their carbon usage and grid dependency. Once we ruled out rooftop panels, overseeing the ground-mounted system from the design process and into fruition was extremely rewarding.”

Oliver Wood, director at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa, added: “Having seen our existing 50kW system deliver as promised, we had confidence to look at other on-site opportunities with Low Carbon Energy.

“With rising energy use from facility investments and market conditions, this was a strong long-term investment and a corporate social responsibility initiative that resonates with our stakeholders. We're exceptionally pleased with our investments.”