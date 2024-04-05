Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sewage from storm overflows was flowing into water bodies in Burnley for 6,231 hours in 2023, during 928 spills, according to Environment Agency data.

All of these were from facilities operated by United Utilities. This was up from 1,107 hours recorded the year before, when there were 480 spills.

The Environment Agency says wet weather may be to blame.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A duck and its ducklings swim in a pond. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) (Photo by YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But James Wallace, chief executive of campaign group River Action, said water companies have "run amok" with their customers' money.

"The scale of the discharges by water companies is a final indictment of a failing industry."

Sienna Somers, Friends of the Earth campaigner, said: "Scandalous inaction by water companies has pushed our ecosystems to the brink and is putting our health at risk.

"But the real sewage scandal is our Government’s pursuit of deregulation and deep cuts to the Environment Agency, which mean even ministers are in the dark about the true extent of water pollution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for industry body Water UK said: "These results are unacceptable and demonstrate exactly why we urgently need regulatory approval to upgrade our system so it can better cope with the weather.

"We have a plan to sort this out by tripling investment, which will cut spills by 40% by 2030 – more than double the Government’s target.

"We now need the regulator Ofwat to give us the green light so that we can get on with it.”