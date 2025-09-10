Benefit Mankind organises big community clean-up in Burnley
The community has come together for an annual clean-up in Daneshouse in Burnley.
The event was organised by Benefit Mankind and led by mentor and community champion, Rozeena Khan.
Rozeena said: “Our yearly big community clean-up in this area has motivated the children to keep the communities clean and tidy. They are learning to be environment-friendly and looking after the surrounding at the same time. The children are now keen to cover the wider areas as they thoroughly enjoy keeping the environment beautiful and clean.