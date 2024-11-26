Over 200 trees, stricken by a devastating fungal disease, are to be felled in Ribble Valley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work has started on a £35,000 scheme to remove trees stricken by ash dieback at Crosshill and Salthill Quarry nature reserves in Clitheroe, and the Whalley Moor Community Woodland. Around 165 dead or dangerous trees will be removed at Crosshill, 35 at Whalley and one at Salthill.

Ash dieback arrived in the UK about 20 years ago and is becoming prevalent in public sites. And it looks set to have a more devastating impact than Dutch elm disease, which killed 25 million trees in the 1970s and 80s. It leaves trees at risk of collapse or shedding branches in public areas, such as paths and playgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 200 trees, stricken by a devastating fungal disease, are to be felled in Ribble Valley.

Stuart Hirst, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “We have been managing the impact of ash dieback for a few years on numerous sites across the borough and removing dangerous and dying trees where needed.

“But we have identified three priority areas in Clitheroe and Whalley, where a significant number of ash trees are dead, dying or in a dangerous condition, and urgent action is necessary in order to protect the public and property. Works at Salthill are largely complete, with only one tree left to be removed, which will require specialist equipment and sensitive handling of a power cable.

“Works at Crosshill and Whalley Moor will start this week by specialist tree contractors to minimise the impact on footpaths, biodiversity and infrastructure. We have liaised with the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, which manages Crosshill and Salthill, and the Friends of Whalley Moor Woodland, who are aware of the need for and extent of the works.

“We are asking members of the public to bear with us during this difficult and sensitive work, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the trees have been felled, Ribble Valley Borough Council will devise a replanting programme in consultation with community and environmental groups. Parts of the felled trees will be left in-situ to rot, creating a habitat for animals, insects and fauna.

If you have any concerns about ash dieback in Ribble Valley, contact the council’s countryside service on 01200 425111.