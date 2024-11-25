Businessman Bobby Sethi has gone into partnership with Punch Pubs and Co to transform the venue, that dates back to 1893, into a traditional community ‘local.’
In an era where pubs are closing, The Union is re-emerging as a friendly pub where the doors are open to everyone. The Market Street venue has undergone a full refurbishment to give it a modern new look complete with an upgraded beer garden.
Bobby said: “From coming in to watch all the sports we offer, from football, darts and rugby, to having a quiet drink with friends or a game of pool, we want to establish The Union at the heart of the community.
“Our core values are simple… community, entertainment, sport and good value.”
1. Inside the newly revamped The Union in Colne. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Inside the newly revamped The Union in Colne. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Inside the newly revamped The Union in Colne. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Inside the newly revamped The Union in Colne. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
