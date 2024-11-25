Businessman Bobby Sethi has gone into partnership with Punch Pubs and Co to transform the venue, that dates back to 1893, into a traditional community ‘local.’

In an era where pubs are closing, The Union is re-emerging as a friendly pub where the doors are open to everyone. The Market Street venue has undergone a full refurbishment to give it a modern new look complete with an upgraded beer garden.

Bobby said: “From coming in to watch all the sports we offer, from football, darts and rugby, to having a quiet drink with friends or a game of pool, we want to establish The Union at the heart of the community.

“Our core values are simple… community, entertainment, sport and good value.”

