All six Burnley parks ‘among the best in UK’ after retaining Green Flag status

All six major parks in Burnley borough have retained their Green Flag status, confirming them as among the best parks in the UK.

By John Deehan
Friday, 29th July 2022, 4:04 pm
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 4:04 pm

Ightenhill, Memorial, Queen’s, Scott, Thompson and Towenley parks were among 2,208 UK winners of the prestigious award, an international quality mark for parks and green spaces that is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

All six parks previously held the award.

Thompson Park, Burnley.

Coun. Margaret Lishman, Burnley Council’s executive member for community and environmental services, said: “Over the last two years in particular, our parks and green spaces have played a vital role for people through

lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely.

“The news that all our major parks have achieved Green Flag awards is testament to the hard work and dedication of the parks team, and the volunteers and Friends groups, that make the green space a great space that everyone can enjoy.”

