All six Burnley parks ‘among the best in UK’ after retaining Green Flag status

Ightenhill, Memorial, Queen’s, Scott, Thompson and Towenley parks were among 2,208 UK winners of the prestigious award, an international quality mark for parks and green spaces that is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

All six parks previously held the award.

Thompson Park, Burnley.

Coun. Margaret Lishman, Burnley Council’s executive member for community and environmental services, said: “Over the last two years in particular, our parks and green spaces have played a vital role for people through

lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely.