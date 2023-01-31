Three people suspected of large-scale illegal rubbish dumping have been interviewed since the start of 2023, while 25 individuals have been apprehended for begging and drunken behaviour.

The figures were revealed to council colleagues in a report by the authority’s environment boss Coun. Shah Hussain.

A total of 481 fixed penalty notices were handed out for fly-tipping in Burnley in 2022

It says: “The introduction of a senior enforcement officer and education and enforcement officer to Streetscene means that more time can be spent in locations talking to residents, gathering information, and advising perpetrators on the correct way to dispose of waste.

“Ultimately, if warnings are not adhered to, fixed penalty notices will be issued.

“Complainants have responded very positively like to have a point of contact to pass intelligence on to.

“From information gathered by the team with the help of residents, 481 Fixed Penalty Notices for fly-tipping and incorrectly presented waste have been issued during 2022.

“The Streetscene enforcement team will also be actively seeking out, disrupting and prosecuting waste carriers working illegally within the borough.

“This includes establishing strong relationships with local police to ensure that vehicles suspected of fly-tipping will be seized and crushed if not claimed within seven days.

“Three individuals suspected of large scale flytipping have been interviewed by the team in the first week of January 2023 with more arranged over the coming weeks.

“The focus of the team in 2023 is to prosecute more offenders and publish details of successful outcomes, to send out a clear message.

“The Burnley town centre Public Space Protection Order was renewed in November.

“During the first month of activity 25 individuals have been reported for breaches.

