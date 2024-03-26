A Fixed Penalty Notice for breaching Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 had been issued to all the offenders, who then failed to make the payments. The cases were forwarded to court. All offenders failed to attend, and in their absence, they were found guilty. The £20,306.83 was made up of £9,900 in fines, £6,446.83 in costs and £3,960 in victim surcharge.

David Walker, Pendle Borough Council's assistant director of operational services, said: “The number of prosecutions show how hard our enforcement officers are working to improve the local environment – and the level of prosecutions show how seriously the courts deal with offenders. We ask that residents use the services we provide and do not leave their waste or recycling on Pendle’s streets.”

Fida Hussain, of Smith Street, Nelson, was fined a total of £408.00Estera Viragova, of Wellington Street, Nelson, was fined a total of £1,061.40Michael Ionut Radu, of Manchester Road, Nelson, was fined a total of £1,061.40Kelly Jonie Watson, of Stafford Street, Nelson, offended twice and was fined a total of £1,377.73Doina Preda, of Larch Street, Nelson, was fined a total of £1,406.70Catalina-Andreea Radu, of Manchester Road, Nelson, was fined a total of £1,061.40Billie-Jo Monaghan, of Oak Street, Colne, was fined a total of £1,122.70Florin Romeo Lingurar, of Ormerod Street, Nelson, was fined a total of £1,430.70Brandon Lees, of Regent Street, Nelson, was fined a total of £428.00Areeba Shakoor, of Bishop Street, Nelson, was fined a total of £1,028.20James Benson, of Summer Street, Nelson, was fined a total of £428.00Doina Preda, of Robert Street, Nelson, was fined a total of £428.00Samantha Louise Barrett, of Rhoda Street, Nelson, was fined a total of £428.00Darius Pasvenskas, of Vernon Street, Nelson, was fined a total of £428.00Philip Andrew Payne, of Smith Street, Nelson, was fined a total of £720.00Marie Gyuker, of Larch Street, Nelson, was fined a total of £428.00Linda Downing, of Market Square, Nelson, was fined a total of £736.00Amanda Catherine Sanders, of Hargreaves Street, Colne, was fined a total of £1,321.20Paul Lindsey Ashworth, of Peel Road, Colne, was fined a total of £1,294.50Nikoletta Lakatos, of Manchester Road, Nelson, was fined a total of £458.00Tomasz Nadolski, of Market Square, Nelson, was fined a total of £1,408.20Helena Murzyn, of Regent Street, Nelson, was fined a total of £1,065.50Sarah Jane Heywood, of Carleton Street, Nelson, was fined a total of £777.20