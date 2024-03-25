Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funding is part of the Swimming Pool Support Fund which has invested £80m. into 442 swimming pools across the country since last year.

The investment will fund energy efficiency measures at Pendle Wavelengths by installing solar panels and triple glazing the swimming pool hall, relieving financial pressure by reducing running costs.

Under the new sports strategy, the Conservative Government is aiming to get 3.5 million more people active by 2030, meeting the Chief Medical Officer’s guidance of 150 minutes per week of exercise for adults and 60 minutes per day for young people.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has welcomed a government investment in Nelson's Pendle Wavelengths swimming pool

Alongside the Swimming Pool Support Fund, the Government is investing over £300m. in grassroots sports facilities including football pitches and tennis courts, sticking to the plan to get more people active, and improving people’s general health.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “I spoke directly to the Sports Minister Stuart Andrew about some of the challenges we have in Pendle with the high costs of running our three leisure centres and am therefore delighted by the additional support.

“In total £576,000 central governmnet support has now been announced for Pendle Wavelengths, on top of millions which can be allocated from the Nelson Town Deal.

