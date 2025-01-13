Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman in her 30s has been injured in a road traffic collision in Padiham.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police were called to Burnley Road by the North West Ambulance Service at 6-06pm on Friday.

Officers attended and found that a car collides with a pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, who was taken to hospital with leg and shoulder injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact 101 – quoting log 0955 of 10th January 2025.