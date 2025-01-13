Woman in her 30s injured after a car collides with a pedestrian in Padiham
A woman in her 30s has been injured in a road traffic collision in Padiham.
The police were called to Burnley Road by the North West Ambulance Service at 6-06pm on Friday.
Officers attended and found that a car collides with a pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, who was taken to hospital with leg and shoulder injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact 101 – quoting log 0955 of 10th January 2025.