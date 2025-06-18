Road closures remain in place around the site of a huge blaze in Burnley last month on the site of a former nightspot.

And these photos, taken by Ian Bannister, show the extent of the damage the fire caused at the site of the former Circulation Club in Holmes Street, behind Aldi in Todmorden Road.

The road closures have been put in place by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service while safety assessments and work to stabilise the building continues. A spokesman for LFRS said: “Public safety remains our top priority, and, as the building is in a structurally unsafe condition, we continue to ask local residents to stay away from the area.

" We are aware that in the past, youths have been entering the building, so we’d particularly ask residents, parents, and carers in the area to speak with their children and stress that no access to the site should be made - this is for their own safety, due to the dangerous condition of the structure.”

Huge clouds of smoke could be seen across the sky when the fire broke out on Saturday. May 31st. Once the site of Pentridge Mill, many years ago before it became The Circulation Club, the buildings were demolished to make way for student accommodation but it is believed the premises have been empty for some time. At the height of the incident, eight fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, and a drone unit were in attendance, with crews using hosereel jets and ground monitors to tackle the flames.