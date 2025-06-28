Road closed in Briercliffe following collision
Drivers are being urged to avoid Halifax Road in Briercliffe following a road traffic collision this morning.
The road is currently closed between Robin House Lane and Ridehalgh Lane, with crews on site working to clear the scene.
The closure is expected to remain in place for some time, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys.
