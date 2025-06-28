Road closed in Briercliffe following collision

By John Deehan
Published 28th Jun 2025, 11:19 BST
Drivers are being urged to avoid Halifax Road in Briercliffe following a road traffic collision this morning.
placeholder image
Read More
Burnley man with Down's Syndrome fights his way to a Tang Soo Do black belt

The road is currently closed between Robin House Lane and Ridehalgh Lane, with crews on site working to clear the scene.

The closure is expected to remain in place for some time, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice