Police confirm death of woman in Whalley on Sunday

By Dominic Collis
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:40 BST

Police have confirmed that a woman has died following an incident in Whalley on Sunday.

Officers were called at 12-23pm to reports of a concern for welfare on Station Road, Whalley.

A police spokesman said: “Despite the best efforts of officers and medical teams, a woman in her 60s sadly died at the scene. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”

