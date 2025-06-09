Police have confirmed that a woman has died following an incident in Whalley on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called at 12-23pm to reports of a concern for welfare on Station Road, Whalley.

A police spokesman said: “Despite the best efforts of officers and medical teams, a woman in her 60s sadly died at the scene. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”