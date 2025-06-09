Police confirm death of woman in Whalley on Sunday
Police have confirmed that a woman has died following an incident in Whalley on Sunday.
Officers were called at 12-23pm to reports of a concern for welfare on Station Road, Whalley.
A police spokesman said: “Despite the best efforts of officers and medical teams, a woman in her 60s sadly died at the scene. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time.
“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”