A busy road in Clitheroe has been closed this afternoon due to a traffic accident.

Police have closed Station Road, outside Booth’s supermarket, due to the incident. Emergency services have said the road will be closed for some time and motorists have been advised to find an alternative route and leave plenty of extra time to get to their destination.