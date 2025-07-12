Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Burnley left a man with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called at 5-40pm yesterday (Friday, July 11th) after a BMW 3 Series estate travelling south on Todmorden Road left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are appealing to anyone who saw the collision itself or the BMW driving on Todmorden Road from Burnley prior to the collision to get in touch.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an RTC in Todmorden Road, Burnley

Sgt Pete Fyans, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some significant injuries and I would appeal to anyone with information or footage, such as dashcam, mobile phone, CCTV or Ring doorbell to contact us.”

If you can help please call 101 quoting log 1167 of July 11th.

You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]