Police appeal after collision on Todmorden Road in Burnley leaves man with serious injuries
Emergency services were called at 5-40pm yesterday (Friday, July 11th) after a BMW 3 Series estate travelling south on Todmorden Road left the carriageway and collided with a tree.
The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.
We are appealing to anyone who saw the collision itself or the BMW driving on Todmorden Road from Burnley prior to the collision to get in touch.
Sgt Pete Fyans, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some significant injuries and I would appeal to anyone with information or footage, such as dashcam, mobile phone, CCTV or Ring doorbell to contact us.”
If you can help please call 101 quoting log 1167 of July 11th.
You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]
