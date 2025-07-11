Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died after falling from his bike.

Yesterday, at 2-55pm, police received a report of a man being found with significant injuries, after falling from a Carrera bicycle in a car park by Barrowford Reservoir, near to Colne Road.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services at the scene, the man, aged in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead.

Sgt Kate Brady, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.

Police are appealing for information following the death of a cyclist near Barrowford Reservoir

“Whilst we don’t believe any other vehicles were involved, an investigation is underway to determine how the collision has happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the cyclist prior to the collision, or the collision itself.

“Yesterday was a sunny day, and we know that there may have been people walking in the area that afternoon. If you saw the cyclist, or have any information that could assist us, please do get in touch.”

You can call 101 quoting log 0884 of 10th July.