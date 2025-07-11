Burnley taxi driver from Nelson Wahid Riaz jailed for sexual activity with child

A Burnley taxi driver has been jailed after he was found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wahid Riaz (52) of Causey Fott, Nelson, has been jailed for five years and ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for the rest of his life.

He had denied the charge when he appeared at Preston Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that just after midnight on July 23rd 2023 he picked up the victim in his taxi from Centenary Way in Burnley.

Burnley taxi driver Wahid Riaz from Nelson has been jailed after being found guilty of sexual activity with a child

During the journey the victim told Riaz was 14, but he said she must be 16 or 17 and asked her if she had been with an Asian male. The victim was taking videos throughout the journey and captured the conversation where she told him she was 14.

Riaz parked at the bottom of the victim’s street, told her to hug him and began kissing her. He then engaged in sexual activity with her, before dropping her off at her house.

When she got into her house, the victim went straight into the bathroom and vomited. She then got onto the sofa and cried herself to sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement to the court, the victim said: “Immediately after the incident, I had a deep feeling of being dirty. I had really long baths and showers, and I would scrub my body so much I would make it red. I was just trying to feel clean.

“This incident happened in summer, and I was really conscious about what I was wearing. I refused to wear shorts, skirts, or crop tops. I was anxious and asked myself if my clothes were too revealing or if they showed too much skin, what might happen to me. As I blamed myself and what I wore that night.”

She continued: “I am aware of the jury's decision, and although I welcome this outcome, it doesn't take away the fact that he hasn't had any accountability for his actions. He is an older man, and he provides a not guilty account in court, and he cannot apologise for what he's done.”

DC Ryan Benson, who led the investigation, said: “Wahid Riaz is a despicable individual who has a sordid sexual interest in children. He used his position as a taxi driver to isolate and then engage in sexual activity with a vulnerable young girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This offence has had a profound and ongoing impact on the victim and I want to praise her for the bravery she has shown in first of all reporting this to us and then giving evidence during pre-trial cross examination. Her bravery is a complete contrast to the cowardice Riaz has shown throughout this process, seeking to deny his criminal conduct despite the overwhelming evidence against him.

“While it’s not for me to comment on the sentence, I am pleased that Riaz has been held accountable for his despicable actions.”

Police praised the victim and said the offence has had a profound and ongoing impact on her. Officers praised her for the bravery, which was “a complete contrast to the cowardice Riaz has shown throughout this process, seeking to deny his criminal conduct despite the overwhelming evidence against him.”