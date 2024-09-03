Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are continuing to investigate a suspected gas explosion in Longridge which left a man with serious injuries.

Officers were called to Wheatley Drive at 10.31am on Sunday following reports of an explosion. Emergency services attended and found a man in his 40s with serious burn injuries. He was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition. Two other people were treated for shock.

The property suffered significant damage and efforts are ongoing to make it safe. A small number of surrounding properties were evacuated, but most people have been allowed to return home.

A joint investigation between police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to try to establish the cause and circumstances, but at this stage there is nothing to suggest it is suspicious or that there is any third-party involvement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 492 of 1st September 2024.