A driver has been jailed for causing the death of a 57-year-old man from Burnley last year.

Police officers came across the aftermath of a Citroen Dispatch grey van colliding into a Ford Focus at speed on Myerscough Smithy Road, Blackburn, at around 5:32am on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. Despite the best efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, the driver of the Ford Focus, Martyn Smith from Burnley, died at the scene.

Crash data recovered from the vehicle shows that prior to the fatal collision, Reece Fowler was driving at 77mph in a 50mph speed zone. Fowler went on to drive through a red light on the A59, Myerscough Smithy Road, at the same time Martyn went to turn right onto the A59. As his light turned to green, this was the point at which the fatal collision occurred.

Reece Fowler, of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Crown Court, and was jailed for five years and disqualified from driving for 7 years and 6 months, after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He will also have to pass an extended retest.

Detective Sgt Joseph Ghigi, from Lancashire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "In the early morning of Friday, 3rd February, Fowler drove dangerously directly through a red light at almost 30 mph over the speed limit, colliding with a car and killing the driver.

“Whilst no sentence will ever be enough to make up for the loss of life, I welcome the fact that Fowler has been given a custodial sentence and been made accountable for his actions on that tragic morning.

“My hope is that this devastating case will act as an impactful reminder of the fatal consequences of dangerous driving, and the lifelong impact it can have on all people involved.”