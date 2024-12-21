Fire-fighters called to shed fire in Padiham
Two fire engines from Burnley were called to a shed fire in Padiham.
The incident occured on Station Road in the town at 9-45pm on Friday.
Fire-fighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and were in attendance for approximately 40 minutes.
