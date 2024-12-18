A family have paid an emotional and loving tribute to a man who was ‘loved and liked by everybody’.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Jenkins (35) from Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, died following a road traffic collision in Coal Clough Lane, Burnley, last Wednesday night (December 11th).

An electric bike he was riding was in collision with a BMW 1 series near to the Coal Clough public house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying tribute to Tommy, his family said: “Tommy Joe was a loving son, husband, brother and dad.

Tommy Jenkins, 35, from Newton-le-Willows, died following a road traffic collision in Coal Clough Lane, Burnley, last Wednesday night (11th December)

“He was well known within his community, loved and liked by everybody, who lived life to the fullest. Losing Tommy Joe is such a massive shock and loss to his family and throughout his community whose hearts will never be healed again.

“He was a family man who loved and lived for his family - his children being his pride and joy. Gone but never forgotten forever and always in our hearts. Tommy Joe Jenkins. Known as the man of men.”

Officers investigating the cause of the collision are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage from the area.

If you can help, please contact 101 – quoting log 1457 of 11th December 2024 – or email our Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].