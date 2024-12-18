Two men and a woman from Burnley have been arrested after police executed early morning drug warrants yesterday.

Officers from the East Targeted Crime Unit carried out the raids in Burnley and Longridge as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in East Lancashire.

After consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service, police charged four men with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Aaron Cormack (28) of Eastern Avenue, Burnley, and Mathew Waterworth (31) of Grange Street, Burnley, appeared before Blackburn magistrates this morning (Wednesday).

A 26-year-old woman from Burnley arrested earlier has been released under investigation.

If you are aware of suspected drug-dealing in your area, report it online via https://orlo.uk/y5r1H or call 101.