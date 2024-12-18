Former Burnley and England footballer Martin Dobson book signing at Burnley Library organised by Clarets Collected
‘Dobo: For Club and Country’ was officially released last Saturday at The Bookshop in Colne where the former England international footballer spent time posing for photographs and chatting to fans.
For those that missed that event there will be another chance this Saturday at Burnley Library between 11am and 2pm.
In two spells at Burnley between 1967 and 1984 Dobson made almost 500 league and cup appearances for the Clarets, and to many Burnley fans of a certain age is their all time favourite player.
Clarets Collected, from Lancashire Archives, has also organised lots of family activities for the day including Subbuteo and table football, the chance to build a Lego Turf Moor, craft activities and refreshments.
Clarets Collected is a project bringing together a fan-led collection that celebrates the history of Burnley Football Club.
