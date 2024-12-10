Former Burnley and England footballer Martin Dobson will be signing copies of his new book at an event in Colne.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Dobo: For Club and Country’ is being released at The Bookshop in Colne on Saturday, December 14th, from 11am to 1pm where the popular figure will be posing for photographs and chatting to fans.

“Events like this bring the community together and highlight the importance of supporting small, independent shops,” said Mark Bateman, owner of The Bookshop. “Martin’s visit is a fantastic way to celebrate both his legacy and the vibrant spirit of Colne.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former England and Burnley footballer Martin Dobson will host a book signing at The Bookshop in Colne

Rishton-born midfielder Dobson, who attended Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, made more than 400 appearances for the Clarets in two separate spells at the club and five England appearances, in 1974.

He also represented Everton and Bury, before taking up a managerial career at Bury, Bristol Rovers, Northwich Victoria and a spell as caretaker at Burnley in 2010.