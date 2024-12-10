Former Burnley and England footballer Martin Dobson releases new book

By Dominic Collis
Published 10th Dec 2024, 15:55 BST
Former Burnley and England footballer Martin Dobson will be signing copies of his new book at an event in Colne.

‘Dobo: For Club and Country’ is being released at The Bookshop in Colne on Saturday, December 14th, from 11am to 1pm where the popular figure will be posing for photographs and chatting to fans.

“Events like this bring the community together and highlight the importance of supporting small, independent shops,” said Mark Bateman, owner of The Bookshop. “Martin’s visit is a fantastic way to celebrate both his legacy and the vibrant spirit of Colne.”

Former England and Burnley footballer Martin Dobson will host a book signing at The Bookshop in Colne
Former England and Burnley footballer Martin Dobson will host a book signing at The Bookshop in Colne

Rishton-born midfielder Dobson, who attended Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, made more than 400 appearances for the Clarets in two separate spells at the club and five England appearances, in 1974.

He also represented Everton and Bury, before taking up a managerial career at Bury, Bristol Rovers, Northwich Victoria and a spell as caretaker at Burnley in 2010.

