Former Burnley and England footballer Martin Dobson releases new book
‘Dobo: For Club and Country’ is being released at The Bookshop in Colne on Saturday, December 14th, from 11am to 1pm where the popular figure will be posing for photographs and chatting to fans.
“Events like this bring the community together and highlight the importance of supporting small, independent shops,” said Mark Bateman, owner of The Bookshop. “Martin’s visit is a fantastic way to celebrate both his legacy and the vibrant spirit of Colne.”
Rishton-born midfielder Dobson, who attended Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, made more than 400 appearances for the Clarets in two separate spells at the club and five England appearances, in 1974.