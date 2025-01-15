Clitheroe Road in Chatburn closed by police after wagon and bridge collision

By Dominic Collis
Published 15th Jan 2025, 10:23 GMT
A wagon crashed has resulted in a road closure in the Ribble Valley.

Police have closed Clitheroe Road at Chatburn in its entirety due to a wagon striking a footbridge.

The force has advised motorists to please avoid the area until the road can be safely reopened.

