Emergency services were called to the Famous Shop mini market and off licence in Yorkshire Street at 9am.

A fire is believed to have broken out in a flat above the shop premises.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews have been at the scene in Yorkshire Street, Burnley, since 9am.

Road closures are currently in place in Plumbe Street, Church Street, Oxford Road and Yorkshire Street, and are expected to remain for the majority of the day.

There are also delays on Centenary Way.