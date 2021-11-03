Death probe continues following discovery of body in Burnley

As we revealed earlier today, the body of a man was discovered on the Griffin estate, off Accrington Road, shortly before 7am this morning when ambulance crews were called.

Police are still treating the death as unexplained while investigations are ongoing.

Members of the public reported seeing several police cars and forensics officers at the scene this morning.

Police are still investigating following the discovery of a man's body

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 7-20am today following the discovery of a man’s body, on a path close to Milbrook Close, off Accrington Road in Burnley. The area is used as a shortcut from the estate to the main road.

"The man has not yet been formally identified and his death is currently being treated as unexplained."