Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Snow and winds of up to 75mph are set to hit Lancashire on New Year's Day, prompting the Met Office to issue two yellow weather warnings.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forecasters say “heavy and persistent snow” across the region may bring disruption on Wednesday.

The extreme conditions could cause power cuts and interference to other services such as phone coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snow and wind warnings have been issued for Lancashire for New Year's Day | National World

Residents were also warned to prepare for travel delays on roads and cancelled rail or air travel.

A yellow weather warning for snow covering all of the county will be in place from 9am on Wednesday until 3am on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “ A band of rain in association with a deep low pressure system moving in from the west pushes east on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is likely to turn to snow as it moves into cold air across the northern half of the UK.

“2-5 cm and locally nearer 10 cm of snow accumulations are possible widely, with 10-15 cm and locally 20-25 cm over hills with significant drifting due to strong winds.”

A deep area of low pressure is also set to bring strong winds of up to 75mph to the county on New Year's Day.

Forecasters said flying debris, such as tiles blown from roofs and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, could pose a danger to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads and bridges may also close, resulting in longer journey times or cancellations.

“Gusts of 65-75 mph are likely around coasts and hills, especially in the south and west, with 50-60 mph gusts likely fairly widely inland,” the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for wind covering all of the county will be in place from 9am on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.